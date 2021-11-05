RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

RBB stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

