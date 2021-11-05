C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -54.26.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,758,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 219,397 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

