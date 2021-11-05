Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Decreases By 15.7%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48. McKesson has a 12 month low of $167.86 and a 12 month high of $225.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.