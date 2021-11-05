Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Globalstar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

