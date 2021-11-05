Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

