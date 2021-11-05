Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

