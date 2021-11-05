AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $117.06 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.