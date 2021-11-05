Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Kennametal has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.