Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ALTR stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $80.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

