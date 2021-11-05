Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $348.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $317.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.60.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $306.69 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,350 shares of company stock worth $22,410,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.