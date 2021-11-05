Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

