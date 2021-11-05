salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,000,452.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $308.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

