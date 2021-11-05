salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,000,452.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $308.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.