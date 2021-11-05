Martha N. Sullivan Sells 45,530 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

