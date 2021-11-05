Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.