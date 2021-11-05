Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.