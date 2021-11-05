JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 299,072 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

