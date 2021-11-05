HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HomeServe stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.