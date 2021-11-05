Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.22

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 1172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 483.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

