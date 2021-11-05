Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.95. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 10,394 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

