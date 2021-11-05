a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.14

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.