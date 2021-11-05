BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $46.76

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $55.30. BlueLinx shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 4,115 shares changing hands.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $634.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 175.30%.

In related news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last 90 days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

