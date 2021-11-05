JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 195,940 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

