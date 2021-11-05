JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

