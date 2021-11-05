JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $50.52 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

