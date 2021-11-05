Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 26,056 BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of BBQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BBQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,641,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.81.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. Equities analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

