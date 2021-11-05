Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 665,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 159,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

