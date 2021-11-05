Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Erasca has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

