CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $22.24

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $23.45. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 4,089 shares changing hands.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

