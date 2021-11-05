Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $35.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

