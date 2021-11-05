Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $514,000 Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.