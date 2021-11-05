Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $136,583. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

