Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $135,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $2,803,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $623,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.