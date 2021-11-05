Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,681 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

