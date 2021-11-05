Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $607,000 in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $1,669,716.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

