Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,120 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 206,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

