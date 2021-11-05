Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 22,617 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of AROW opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $589.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.