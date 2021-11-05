Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of UMH Properties worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

