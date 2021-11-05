Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,420,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIT opened at $98.68 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

