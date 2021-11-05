Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.14 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

