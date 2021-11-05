18,065 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.09% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $48.00 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

