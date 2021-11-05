BlackRock Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Wayside Technology Group worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

