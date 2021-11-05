BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,723,081 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,723,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.39% of Quad/Graphics worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 307.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUAD stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 30.10%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

