Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 143.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 358,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

