BlackRock Inc. Sells 149,402 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.54% of Conformis worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.18 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

