BlackRock Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 319,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

