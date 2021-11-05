iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

