Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 73.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyco Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

