BlackRock Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

HTBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.