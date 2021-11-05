Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

STB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.65) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 738 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £223.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,221.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.87.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

