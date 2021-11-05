BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFLT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

